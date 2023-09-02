On Pawan Kalyan's Birthday, Jana Sena Party Organises Multiple Charity Events

Actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today with much pomp and grandeur. The Jana Sena Party chief is widely revered all over the two Telugu-speaking states and on this special occasion, his party is carrying out many services and social programs. Pawan Kalyan has always been very outspoken about farmers’ rights. Last year, the Jana Sena Party distributed Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of 74 tenant farmers who ended their lives.

This year, Pawan Kalyan held a highly publicised agitation against the state government to pay compensation for every paddy grain damaged due to rain. Hence, he is greatly respected by farmers of the state. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that the farming community would offer a special tribute to the actor on his birthday.

The farmers of Attota village of Tenali constituency have expressed their best wishes to him in a unique way. They have planted crops on their paddy fields in the shape of the Jana Sena Party symbol along with a thank you note accompanying it. On the other hand, fans and his party leaders organised a rally near Benz Circle in Vijayawada to wish him well.

Breakfast was arranged for labourers going to construction sites early in the morning. Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar participated in this program and enquired about the ordeals and hardships of the workers. Party Vijayawada City President Potina Mahesh and State Secretary Ammishetti Vasu were also among those present.

In addition to this, the day’s events include a blood donation camp at the JSP state office and the delivery of stationery and other supplies to social welfare hostels. Jana Sena members will also visit hostels of underprivileged students and give away books and pens. The party has shared a photo with a QR code for those who want to donate to the relief and service programs undertaken by them.