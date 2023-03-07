KGF actor Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit left showbiz post her marriage. But, with her engaging social media posts, the former Kannada actress definitely knows how to hook her fans. Radhika turned a day older today, March 7. She is celebrating her 39th birthday. Both Radhika and Yash are often spotted together, either attending star-studded events or jetting off on exotic vacations. The celebrity pair often shell out major couple goals, leaving fans gushing at their romantic pictures. On the occasion of Radhika’s 39th birthday, let us take a look at some lovey-dovey snaps of the Kannada beauty with her celebrity husband Yash.

Speaking about one of the latest posts, Radhika dropped a dreamy picture with Yash on Valentine’s Day this year. Posing against a fairytale-like background in Udaipur, the couple looked madly in love as they shared a laugh together, overlooking the glistening waters at night. While Radhika was dressed in a halter-neck dress, Yash sported a casual avatar, wearing a white tee that he layered with a jacket.

Earlier, Radhika reminisced about the days when she and Yash shared screen space for the first time in the film Moggina Manasu, 14 years ago. The picture captured the duo during their younger days, when they kickstarted their film journey, shooting at several outdoor locations. While in some Radhika and Yash were seen romancing each other in grassy terrain, in others the couple enjoyed a boat ride.

It is needless to mention that Yash and Radhika make a stylish pair. Earlier on the occasion of Dussehra, the couple struck an uber-cool pose, dressed in ethnic wear. While Radhika donned a floral pink lehenga-cum-saree, the Rocky actor sported a macho avatar in maroon-coloured Pathani suit.

Just a day before Radhika’s birthday, the actress penned a note on Instagram where she claimed that for the first time, she will be celebrating her birthday “far from home.” She wrote, “For the first time, I’m going to be far from home for a quiet birthday tomorrow!”

“I know this may disappoint my many lovely fans.. so planning an activity here, so I can still connect with u guys tomorrow, what say!!” she added. Speaking of Radhika, the former actress was last seen in the 2019 film, Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

