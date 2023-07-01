On Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday, A Quick Look At Her Journey In Bollywood

Happy birthday, Rhea Chakraborty. She turns 31 today. The actress, currently seen in the latest season of Roadies, has come a long way since her early days in the entertainment industry. Hailing from a Bengali family, Rhea embarked on her journey to stardom with the TV show TVS Scooty Teen Diva on MTV India in 2009. Since then, Rhea has flourished as a prominent VJ, hosting popular shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. She played the role of Nidhi, the female lead. In the next year, 2014, Rhea Chakraborty made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. The film also starred Ram Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

In 2014, Rhea Chakraborty did Sonali Cable with Ali Fazal where she played the titular role. Rhea’s performance in Bank Chor was much appreciated.

Officially termed as the remake of the Bengali movie, Praktan (2016), the chemistry between Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra in Jalebi was loved by the audience.

Rhea has also been termed a fitness freak and can be seen regularly doing yoga or gym sessions to keep herself fit. She is trained in martial arts and kickboxing and also has the technical prowess to play tennis and football.