CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » On Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday, A Quick Look At Her Journey In Bollywood
1-MIN READ

On Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday, A Quick Look At Her Journey In Bollywood

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 17:01 IST

Delhi, India

Rhea Chakraborty turns 31 today.

Rhea Chakraborty turns 31 today.

Rhea Chakraborty made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She played the role of Jasleen in the film, which also starred Ram Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

Happy birthday, Rhea Chakraborty. She turns 31 today. The actress, currently seen in the latest season of Roadies, has come a long way since her early days in the entertainment industry. Hailing from a Bengali family, Rhea embarked on her journey to stardom with the TV show TVS Scooty Teen Diva on MTV India in 2009. Since then, Rhea has flourished as a prominent VJ, hosting popular shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. She played the role of Nidhi, the female lead. In the next year, 2014, Rhea Chakraborty made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. The film also starred Ram Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

In 2014, Rhea Chakraborty did Sonali Cable with Ali Fazal where she played the titular role. Rhea’s performance in Bank Chor was much appreciated.

Officially termed as the remake of the Bengali movie, Praktan (2016), the chemistry between Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra in Jalebi was loved by the audience.

Rhea has also been termed a fitness freak and can be seen regularly doing yoga or gym sessions to keep herself fit. She is trained in martial arts and kickboxing and also has the technical prowess to play tennis and football.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. bollywood
  3. rhea chakraborty
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 01, 2023, 17:01 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 17:01 IST