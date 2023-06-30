On Sameer Chougule's 50th Birthday, Actress Prajakta Mail's Heartwarming Note Viral

Popular actor Sameer Choughule celebrated his 50th birthday on June 29. Sameer, known for his comedic style, has been entertaining the audience through his performances in the Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. On the occasion of his birthday, actress Prajakta Mali shared a special post on social media, drawing the attention of many people. The post serves as a tribute or acknowledgement of Sameer’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

On Sameer’s birthday, Prajakta shared some pictures with him on social media. She captioned the photo with heartfelt words, expressing her admiration and gratitude. Prajakta acknowledged Sameer as an angel who brings smiles to the world and credited him for the recognition she received in her career. She praised Sameer’s hardworking, humble, and down-to-earth nature and wished him continued success, love, and blessings from both God and the audience. Prajakta concluded by wishing Sameer a happy 50th birthday.

Netizens have shown their appreciation for Prajakta’s post by showering it with likes and comments. Some netizens took the opportunity to wish Sameer a happy birthday through comments on Prajakta’s post. One netizen commented, “After Laxmikant Baird, this program made us laugh, all the actors are great, Sameer you are number one. Happy birthday." This comment highlights the viewer’s enjoyment of Sameer’s performances and expresses their heartfelt birthday wishes to him.

Prajakta Mali gained prominence through her bold and realistic performance in the Marathi web series Ranbazar. Her acting skills were highly praised, bringing her into the spotlight. Prajakta also gained recognition for her role in the popular Zee Marathi serial Julju Yeati Reshimgathi. The on-screen pairing of Prajakta and Lalit Prabhakar in the series was a big hit, and their chemistry was well-received by the audience.

In addition to his involvement in the show Maharashtra Hasya Jatra, Sameer has showcased his acting skills in various films such as Jaggu and Juliet, Chandramukhi, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Ajcha Diwas Mazha, A-Paying Ghost, Vikoon Tak, and Mumbai Time. Sameer has also recently presented his web series Eka Kale Che Mani to the audience. He actively keeps his fans updated about his upcoming projects through social media, sharing exciting updates and information about his work.