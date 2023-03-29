Cine buffs in Marathi cinema are eagerly looking forward to Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is being produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Unfortunate news from the sets of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat has surfaced on social media. As stated in reports, a young male crew member Nagesh Prashant Khobare who recently joined the shoot accidentally fell off the Sajja Kothi in Panhala Fort. He had been appointed to take care of the horses used for the shoot. Reportedly, he suffered grave injuries in his head and chest and had to be taken to a hospital in Kolhapur for treatment. He remained admitted to the hospital for 10 days but despite the treatment, could not survive.

Reportedly, Nagesh was busy talking on the phone when he lost his balance and fell off the ramparts of Sajja Kothi. As per reports, the production team of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat had earlier assured Nagesh’s family that they would pay for the expenses of his treatment. But they allegedly haven’t paid any amount related to Nagesh’s treatment to date. Nagesh’s family is infuriated with this conduct by the production team. According to the family, they will not conduct his final rites till the team pays the amount. Till now, the production team or director Mahesh Manjrekar have not shared any statement on this issue. Social media users will be looking forward to whether this incident will delay the shoot of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat or not.

Keeping aside this incident, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat has dominated the news because of its plotline. A historical saga, the film showcases the story of the extraordinary bravery shown by the seven Maratha officers in 1674. They were Visaji Ballal, Deepoji Rautrao, Vitthal Pilaji Atre, Krishnaji Bhaskar, Siddhi Hilal, Vithoji Shinde and Sarnaubat Kudtoji alias Prataprao Gujar. They had sacrificed their lives to achieve the dream of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Swarajya. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

