On Suriya’s 48th Birthday, Fans Organise A Volleyball Tournament For Women

Tamil actor Saravanan Shivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, turned 48 on July 23. His birthday was celebrated by his friends, family and fans. To mark the occasion, the makers of Kanguva, Suriya’s next project, also unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming film. Since Suriya enjoys a massive fandom, his birthday is an opportunity for his fans to celebrate. This year, his fans celebrated his birthday most unusually. To celebrate Suriya’s birthday, his fans organised a volleyball tournament for women in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The match organised on July 30 witnessed 25 teams participating in it. After the match concluded, the awards were presented to the top five teams. The volleyball competition was held on July 30 because it was a holiday. Reportedly, Suriya’s fans are planning to hold this event every year to commemorate his achievements. Apart from the volleyball competition, Suriya’s fans also held several blood donation camps. A few of them also gifted gold rings to babies born on the day of their birthday.

Speaking about his upcoming project Kanguva, the film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. The first look revealed by the makers on the occasion of his birthday showed a glimpse of Suriya carrying a sword. Donning a warrior avatar with tribal tattoos on his arm, he can be seen sporting long hair in the first look of the film. Helmed by Studio Green Films and UV Creations, the film will mark the first collaboration between Suriya and Disha Patani.

While sharing the first look of the film on Twitter, UV creations wrote, “Each scar carries a story! The King arrives. A glimpse of Kanguva on 23rd of July!"

Born and brought up in Coimbatore, Suriya made his debut in the Tamil film industry when he was 22. Over the last few decades, he has managed to earn a huge fanbase in the Tamil film industry. One of the most bankable actors in the South, Suriya’s fanbase is loyal and they keep showering love and blessings on him for his further movies.