On Taapsee Pannu's 36th Birthday, Here Are 5 Of Her Critically Acclaimed Films

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress started her career as a model and did various advertisements and print shoots. After a brief modelling stint, she made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Before making her Hindi film debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor, she acted in many regional films across different languages.

Her Hindi film debut wasn’t a success, and the actress rose to prominence after her performance in Akshay Kumar Baby. Throughout her Bollywood career, she acted in various films like Manmarziyaan, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Pink, Judwaa 2, Hseen Dilruba, Mulk and more. Despite acting in several films, only a few of them performed well at the box office but the actress has received critical acclaim for most of her performances. As the Manmarziyaan actress celebrates her 36th birthday today, let’s take a look at five of her critically acclaimed films:

Thappad

Thappad was released in 2020 and starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film received critical acclaim and Taapsee was lauded for her performance in the film. Thappad talked about how the life of the protagonist is shattered after her husband slaps her and that makes her question their relationship.

Pink

The 2016 film Pink is one of Taapsee Pannu’s most popular films. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. The film’s plot was about how three young women are framed for a crime and then a retired criminal lawyer helps them.

Badla

Badla (2019) was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The crime thriller received a great response from critics and the audience.

Mulk

The 2018 film Mulk is one of the most popular courtroom dramas of recent times in Bollywood. It was directed by Anubhav Sinha and starred the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. It received a positive response from the critics and Taapsee was highly praised for her performance.

Naam Shabana

The 2017 film Naam Shabana starred Taapsee Pannu in the titular role and was a spin-off of the 2015 film Baby. The story talked about the backstory of the protagonist and how she became a spy. The film also had cameos from the cast of Baby.