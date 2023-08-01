On Taapsee Pannu's Birthday, A Look At Her Critical Success In Bollywood

On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday, the Bollywood actress receives heartfelt wishes and admiration for her bold and outspoken attitude, along with her magnetic on-screen presence. Known for effortlessly slipping into diverse roles, she has garnered applause from both critics and fans, establishing herself as one of the most formidable actors of contemporary Indian cinema. However, despite her brilliant performances film after film, Taapsee hasn’t been quite fortunate when it comes to box office success.

Taapsee Pannu began her acting journey with the Telugu film Jummandi Naadam in 2010 and later ventured into Tamil and Malayalam language films. Her Bollywood debut came in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor, a remake of the 1981 film of the same name, which failed to impress the audience and critics alike. Nonetheless, she got her big break in Bollywood with the 2015 release Baby, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Rana Daggubati.

Despite delivering acclaimed performances in films like Thappad and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee’s box office luck didn’t see much improvement. Movies like Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Soorma, Dil Junglee, Naam Shabana, Dobaara, and Running Shaadi.com faced commercial failures.

Taapsee Pannu did find success in projects like Badla and Pink, both featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, and Mission Mangal, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan among others.

Exploring the digital platform, Taapsee made her OTT debut with Haseen Dillruba and went on to portray Indian athlete Rashmi Chibber in Rashmi Rocket. She also appeared in the Indian adaptation of “Run Lola Run" called Loop Lapeta. Taking on the titular role in Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on former Women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, she showcased her versatility once again. The actress was last seen in the OTT project Blurr, which premiered in December last year.

With an exciting lineup of projects ahead, Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain her audience. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Dhak Dhak are among the upcoming films that fans are eagerly awaiting.