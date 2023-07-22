On Tamizha Tamizha, Actor G. Marimuthu Gets Into Argument With The Astrologers

Tamizha Tamizha is one of the most loved programmes, which is telecast on Zee Tamil. This debate-cum-talk show aims to discuss trending social topics and concludes with a verdict, based on the general public’s voting. Actor G. Marimuthu will be the guest on the show on July 23, Sunday at noon. The panel will debate the topic of Remedies by Astrologers Vs Skeptical Common People. Marimuthu will represent the people who don’t have a belief in astrology. Zee Tamil unveiled a promo of this episode that shows a fiery debate between the two teams.

The promo shows how Marimuthu gets infuriated when astrologers say that people should click a selfie on Chandrashtama day and then delete it. According to a female astrologer, this means that the people are solving their problems themselves. He said that none of the astrologers had the premonition that the entire world will have to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Marimuthu said that astrologers didn’t warn that the Chennai natives have to face floods. The Maayon actor said that at one time, there was no chance of MK Stalin becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Now, Marimuthu said that the inevitable happened and Stalin became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The audience applauded the arguments put forth by Marimuthu.

Social media users will be looking forward to this interesting episode. Director Karupazhaniyappan used to host this talk show but it is now moderated by another senior political anchor Avudaiappan. Karupazhaniyappan fans wanted to know why he took this decision. He is one of the prominent news anchors and it was quite surprising that he decided to end his stint after four years. He has announced the reason behind it on Twitter and wrote,” My four years long Tamizha Tamizha journey ends today. If the usage of words such as ‘social justice’, “Dravidian”, and ‘self-respect’ tastes bitter to you, it is better to end the journey. Social media users and Karupazhaniyappan’s followers were not happy with this decision. Now, however, they have got used to Avudaiappan’s style of anchoring. He has gained laurels for his method of handling political debates.