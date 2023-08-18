'On The Last Day, He Said…': Vasanth Ravi On Working With Rajinikanth In Jailer

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer was released in theatres on August 10. It is reigning supreme at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office and is still going strong. A press meet was held in Chennai to celebrate this achievement. Actor Vasanth Ravi expressed his thoughts on working in the film. He had played the role of Rajinikanth’s son, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Arjun Pandian in Jailer. Vasanth said that it is one of the happiest moments of his life.

According to Vasanth, Jailer occupies an important place in his career trajectory. He said that acting with Rajinikanth in just one scene would have been enough for him. Vasanth said that he got to share the screen with Rajinikanth as his son, and he feels blessed to do that. Vasanth reminisced that at every moment, the whole crew was looking forward to what inputs Rajinikanth was going to give to them. He said that the last day of Jailer’s shoot was extremely emotional. “On the last day of filming, I told Rajini Sir, ‘Will miss you sir’, he also said ‘Will miss you so much’ … Rajinikanth sir said that we should do a film together next.”

Vasanth Ravi also mentioned that Jailer’s director Nelson Dilipkumar told him that he will propel to fame by playing Arjun Pandian’s character. Vasanth thanked the music composer Anirudh Ravichander for composing the hit song Rathamaarey. Vignesh Shivan penned the lyrics for this song, while Vishal Mishra provided the vocals.

Jailer is now the highest-grossing Tamil film and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two was previously the highest Tamil grosser, but now Jailer has received the title. Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (a retired Jailer) who lives with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. The storyline takes a turn when Muthuvel’s son Arjun Pandian goes missing. He is presumed dead. How Muthuvel fights the antagonist, Varma, the mastermind behind the killing forms the core theme of Jailer. Jailer boasts of a talented cast, starring actors Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and others.

Jailer is an important film for Nelson Dilipkumar because his last film Beast was a box-office disappointment. In the audio release ceremony of Jailer, he recalled almost being written off after the failure of Beast.