Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30, helmed by Koratala Siva has gone on floors. The grand launch event happened in Hyderabad. At the event, SS Rajamouli clapped for the first shot for Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor and KGF fame Prashant Neel switched on the camera. Actors Prakash Raj, Srikanth, editor Srikar Prasad, producer Dil Raju, NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram and music director Anirudh Ravichander were also present at the launch event on Thursday.

As the production and pre-production team work simultaneously, a massive set is being built in Hyderabad where most of the action will take place. Now, a picture is making rounds on the internet from the sets of the NTR30 leaving the fans excited. The snap shows a massive water tanker with “NTR30” written on it.

The tanker also has red colour liquid dripping over it and is suspected to be red blood for the action sequence. It is worth noting that there were speculations that the film would begin rolling with special action sequences and then the regular shooting will take place in the first week of April.

Stunt experts Ram and Lakshman Chella, known as the Ram Lakshman duo, have been roped in for action scenes. Renowned film production designer Sabu Cyril is on board to build a grand set on the outskirts of Hyderabad for the first schedule.

NTR30 is billed to be an action drama. According to the first look of the actors released by the team, the storyline is based on the backdrop of the island and port. It is speculated that the shooting of the film will be shot in Hyderabad, Goa, and Visakhapatnam.

Janhvi Kapoor who is making her debut in Tollywood is excited about the project. At the India Today Conclave, Janhvi shared that she has been counting down the days to the film’s shoot and has been sending messages to Kortala Siva every day about the same. “Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.” She added.

The team is planning to release the film in cinemas on April 5, next year. However, there has been no official confirmation so far from the makers.

