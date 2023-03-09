On the occasion of International Women’s Day, many actors posted for the women in their lives, who have been with them through thick and thin. Malayalam actor-comedian Salim Kumar also posted about the precious women in his life. The post is currently garnering attention all over social media. He took to his Facebook and shared a picture of himself. In the photo, he is seen in a saffron colour checked shirt and is laughing his heart out.

Salim wrote, “In my life, I have told my sorrows and cried in front of only two women. One of them is my mother, who lived and died for me; and the other is my wife, who died and lives for me. My strength is these people, who don’t even leave me to be sad in front of others. Who else to remember on this Women’s Day? This day belongs to my mother and my wife. Happy women’s day."

His fans got emotional and showered heart emojis in the comments section.

Salim Kumar is most well-known for his comic roles. He is also regarded as one of the best and most well-known comedians in the history of Malayalam cinema. Salim came into prominence after appearing in the 2011 Malayalam-language social drama film, Adaminte Makan Abu. The film was written and directed by Salim Ahamed.

Salim Kumar also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Adaminte Makan Abu. His directorial film Karutha Joothan also bagged the 2017 Kerala State Film Award for Best Story. His performance in the 2006 film Achanurangatha Veedu also won him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor. He was last seen in the satire comedy film, Mei Hoom Moosa, directed by Jibu Jacob and written by Rubesh Rain. The movie was bankrolled jointly by Dr Roy C J and Thomas Thiruvalla, under the banners of Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films. Suresh Gopi plays the lead in the movie, while Poonam Bajwa and Saiju Kurup played supporting roles. The film’s music was composed by Sreenath Sivasankaran.

