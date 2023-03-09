On the occasion of International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8, many celebrities penned heartfelt notes on social media, celebrating women and their contributions. One such celebrity is Marathi actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar wished her fans and friends on Women’s Day in a special way. Madhurani recited a poem on a special occasion. Currently, this video of hers is going viral on social media.

She also wrote a post along with the poem and wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day to all my friends…! My very favourite poem by Sanjeevani Bokil especially for you. It’s okay if no one is there Be your own {This very favourite poem of mine is now coming as the theme song of the virtual support and networking group of women’s lady goddess Katta in America. This is a matter of joy}."

Commenting on Madhurani’s video, fans also posted their wishes on Women’s Day. One said, “Wow wow! I don’t have the words to appreciate it.. but someone else has said it and hearing it in your voice makes it even better. Happy Women’s Day to you…to our lovely Arundhati Tai too. So many good wishes." Many such wishes from fans can be seen in the comment section of the post.

Madhurani’s fans know that she delivers great poetry time and again on her social media handles. She often shares information about her Kavita Sadikaran program with her fans. She is also fond of singing.

Currently, Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar is seen portraying the role of Arundhati in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. This series is a popular soap opera on small screens among the Marathi audience. The plot of the series revolves around the character of Arundhati, portrayed by Madhurani. This role has given Madhurani a different identity.

On the professional front, Madhurani Prabhulkar got her breakthrough with Indradhanush. She then went on to start her own production company and produced the film Goad Gupit in 2003. She is also a renowned theatre actor and has acted in a stage play titled Tumcha Amcha Same Asta.

