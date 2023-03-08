To celebrate womanhood and to spread awareness about gender equality, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8th every year, and this year the theme is #EmbraceEquity. On International Women’s Day, &TV artists Neha Joshi (Yashoda) from Doosri Maa, Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh) from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talk about embracing equity for creating an inclusive world.

Neha Joshi, essaying Yashoda in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Jab hai naari main shakti Saari, to Phir Kyun naari ko kahe bechari? - I read this quote somewhere that has made an ever-lasting impact as I relate to every word. Women symbolize power and strength but often encounter bias within their families, workspaces, and other spheres. In a diverse world, inclusivity is a necessity. We are empowered to be whatever and who we choose to be. We must embrace and celebrate this. Let’s give equity a huge embrace on this International Women’s Day. I wish for a world where differences are acknowledged, appreciated, and celebrated. So, let us pledge to forge women’s equality with #Embraceequity.”

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Gender inequality is still an issue. The theme #EmbraceEquity is an excellent way to raise awareness of gender equality. We cannot have a free and equal society until women enjoy equal rights as men. It is a human right, and we are all entitled to it. Over the years, there have been drastic changes with better representation of women in politics, more economic opportunities, and better healthcare. But still, in many regions, women continue to face unfair treatment, which needs to address. Women cannot succeed when half of us are held back, so gender equality must be embraced by all the women in society, which is possible only if we create a gender-equal environment. Cheers to all women around the world! Happy Women’s Day.”

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Women are synonymous with power, strength, and beauty but society treats us as inferior to men. Although my family has always treated me with equal love and respect, I know how women are treated in other sections of our society. It breaks my heart to see a woman’s inequality right from childhood, which gradually spreads across her professional and personal spheres. I am glad that this issue is being internationally acknowledged and is now a part of global discourse under this year’s International Women’s Day theme. On International Women’s Day, I want to say that having a voice, speaking up, and embracing our womanhood is extremely critical. Standing up for what you truly believe in is not selfish. Be aware and express yourself and what you want out of life."

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Indian society is changing a lot by accepting roles women play - as breadwinners in families, professionals, or independent thinkers. Women have proven themselves time and again as equals in every aspect. This year’s theme of “Embrace Equity" is a burning topic, and I feel more and more people should talk and create a society where both men and women are treated equally. By embracing equity, we embrace diversity and inclusion, and through this process of equity, we can achieve equality.”

Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “As a woman, it feels amazing to celebrate Women’s Day when everyone wishes us. The feeling of being loved and respected makes us feel special. I also believe that despite celebrating women on a specific day, we should celebrate, respect, and love womanhood throughout the year. It is because we all have different battles to fight personally and professionally. Since childhood, my mother has always treated me and my brother and brother equally. My family has followed it for generations, and I feel very proud about it. As they say, charity begins at home. We should all completely remove this evil of business from our lives and expect society to change gradually. Let’s take one step at a time towards a bias-free society and treat the women in our lives with the utmost respect and empower the ‘Naari Shakti’.”

Sapna Sikarwar, essaying Bimlesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Today we are everywhere where we want to be, doing everything we want to do. We were given this life because we are smart, strong, and capable of living it. We know how to achieve our dreams, but in India and many developing countries, many women are not where they need to be. The most significant thing for us is education, and the second thing is the support of our families. There’s something so special about a woman who dominates a man’s world. It takes grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and nerve to never take no for an answer. In celebration of women’s day, let us educate and empower those in need. Wishing a very happy Women’s Day to all.”

