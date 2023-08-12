‘One Last Time Tonight ... As RK:’ Nakuul Mehta Bids Adieu To Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3

After the mega success of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar made their comeback in the third season of the show after fans’ popular demand. Their on-screen chemistry has been winning the hearts of the audience. Now, after filming more than 45 episodes, Nakuul Mehta is ready to bid adieu to the show and his character, Ram Kapoor. Last night, he made his last appearance on the show as his character and also penned a heartfelt note. Yesterday, he shared a video montage from the sets of the hit show on his Instagram account. Nakuul Mehta recollected the precious moments and time he has spent on the set and also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fandom for always supporting and showering him with love. He wrote, “One last time tonight on your TeeVee screens as RK. Love to my cast & crew and our audiences with the most generous hearts.”

Nakuul Mehta’s wife, singer Jankee Parekh reacted to the post with lovey-dovey eyes emojis. A fan wrote, “Mehtaji ne sochke rakha hai ki sab ko rulana hai (Mehta has decided to make everyone cry).” Another wrote, “Ufff boy! Making us emotional! Will miss you come back soon na.” A comment read, “Thank you for being our Ram and Priya, we all love you unconditionally.”

He also shared a photo of his script on his Instagram story and tagged his son, Sufi. It indicates that his little one also joined him for the final day of shooting at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta marked their acting debut together in the show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. Together they have a huge fan base. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s first season starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. When Ektaa R Kapoor came back with the reboot, the makers decided to cast the hit pair of Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, and the show earned itself a separate fan base. Fans in fact coined a name for them RAYA. It was this craze for RAYA, which made the makers bring back yet another season.