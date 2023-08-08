Only Murders In The Building 3 Review: Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep Elevate the Whodunit To A New Level

When I was first introduced to Only Murders in the Building, a little after season 2 had begun, the name caught my attention. The idea of three true crime enthusiasts coming together to investigate a death in their building was not only refreshing but the trio in the spotlight stood out. However, midway into the first season, little did I think that it could branch into a second season. Today, as I sit down to write the review of Only Murders in the Building season 3 (after watching five of the 10 episodes this season), I am not only hooked to the series but I am also hoping that Only Murders in the Building gets renewed for season 4. That’s how good season 3 is!

The Hulu series, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, brings back Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to solve yet another murder mystery. As already seen in Only Murders in the Building season 2’s finale, the lead star of Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) play, essayed by Paul Rudd, dies on stage. A shocked Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) runs on stage to save the dying star while Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) watched from the crowd. The new season picks up from the same scene.

Oliver, Charles, and Mabel attempt to crack the mystery behind his death. They have their prime suspects, all seated in the same room. But unlike the first two seasons, the trio doesn’t quite share the same enthusiasm to crack the case and make a new season of the podcast. Oliver is focused on reviving the show after his lead actor’s death whereas Charles and Mabel are caught up between the show and their own lives, forcing the podcast to be place in the backseat. Will they be able to come together and solve the case? I’ll leave it to you to watch and find out.

But I can tell you that Oliver, Charles, and Mabel reuniting is everything we needed this fall. Only Murders In The Building season 3 is as juicy as the first two. Steve, Martin, and Selena retain the humour, drama, and magic of the now-three-season series. It is a delight to watch them on screen. Given their characters seem to be headed in newer directions, the chemistry of the trio whenever they reunite keeps you going.

Creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman take Only Murders In The Building a notch or two higher by introducing Meryl Streep to the mix. The addition of the Oscar-winning actress to the series is a chef’s kiss. It comes as no surprise that she shines from the word go. When she’s in the frame, you cannot take your eyes off her.

Supporting her and the team with his humourous touch is Paul Rudd. Unlike the first two seasons, wherein the dead do not talk as much, the new approach to season 3 allows Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy to not only have a character but also appear as a comic relief.

Only Murders In The Building season 3 keeps the narration tight, leaving little room for boredom. However, it is a little disappointing to see that the podcast is not the epicentre of the new season. The first two seasons featured ample moments focusing on the podcast. However, in this season, the podcast takes a backseat. This comes as a little disappointment, considering it was one of the biggest highlights in the last two seasons. I wish there were more podcast focused moments in this season. Nevertheless, they have retained the cliffhanger endings, and entangling new characters with the core trio in every episode which not only gives a hint of familiarity but is also bound to pave the way for social media theories and discussions.

Only Murders In The Building 3 premieres its episode 1 and episode 2 on August 8, on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and a new episode drops every Tuesday.