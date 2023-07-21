‘Only Tamil Artists To Be Employed In Tamil Films’: FEFSI Issues New Regulations

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has recently laid down new rules for Kollywood. FEFSI is an Indian organisation which consists of technicians from 23 unions from various fields of the Tamil film industry. According to their new rules, only Tamil actors should be taken in Tamil films. They even stated that Tamil films should be shot only in Tamil Nadu unless it’s necessity to shoot outside the state or country. These rules came as a huge blow to many. Social media users criticised these rules. Tamil artists are yet to share their views on this. Let’s take a look at the rules laid down by FEFSI:

1. For Tamil films, only Tamil artists should be employed.

2. Shooting of films should happen only in Tamil Nadu.

3. Shoot should not take place in an outside state or outside country without utmost necessity.

4. If the shoot doesn’t complete on time or goes out of budget, written communication is to be made to producers with appropriate reasons.

FEFSI further stated that the Tamil film industry should cooperate with Tamil actors this way, and that would be enough. The organisation has also issued that disciplinary action will be taken if these are violated. They also said that if the film’s director is the author of the story, he should take responsibility, if there is a problem with the rights of the story.

It is said that the members of FEFSI were not able to secure work because Tamil films were made with stars and actors from other industries. Many of the films were shot in foreign locations, which also posed a problem, creating a lack of employment opportunities for FEFSI members. Reportedly, these reasons led them to pen down strict rules.

Kollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the country. Artists from across India work in Tamil films. Malayali actors have been an important part of Tamil cinema. Many big-budget and star-led Tamil films are shot in foreign countries. The audience is thus criticising the new rules proposed by FEFSI.