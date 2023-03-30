CHANGE LANGUAGE
Opening Track Of Rajinikanth's Upcoming Film Jailer Leaked: Reports

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 17:51 IST

Chennai, India

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer to release on April 14.

The video, which has been leaked, is reportedly from the sets of Jailer and the dance sequences have been shot inside a jail.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth is all set to feature in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next Jailer. The crew of the Jailer is presently shooting its last scenes. The enticing Jailer posters, location stills and special teaser all have hinted that Rajinikanth’s film will be a straight-up action drama. Another update from the sets of Jailer has surfaced online.

A video is viral on social media which shows some dance moves of Jailer actor Rajinikanth. The video, which has been leaked, is reportedly from the sets of the film and the dance sequences have been shot inside a jail. The viral clip has made the audience feel that the video is from the opening track of Jailer. However, there is no confirmation from the team.

Contrary to previous predictions, recent reports indicate that Mani Ratnam’s eagerly anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 will not clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Unaware of what was in store, Tamil moviegoers anticipated a massive box office battle this summer between Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Nelson Dilipkumar’s movie is no longer in contention, though, and Ponniyin Selvan 2 may have a huge solo release with a record-breaking number of screens around the world for its theatrical run.

Ponniyin Selvan is set a release on April 28, while Jailer will hit the silver screens on April 14. In Jailer, Rajinikanth essays the role of Muthuvel Pandian, a jail guard known as Jailer, and the film is expected to be a dark and humorous thriller. Mohanlal, a superstar in Malayalam, will feature in the movie in a special sequence. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others will play supporting parts in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

There are rumours that actor Sivakarthikeyan will also make a brief appearance. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Cinematography has been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Under the renowned banner of Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran is the producer of Jailer.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was last spotted in Annaatthe.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
  1. tamil cinema
first published:March 30, 2023, 17:51 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 17:51 IST