Oppenheimer: Advance Booking For IMAX Screens Begins In India, 22,500 Tickets Sold Already

Director Christopher Nolan and Irish actor Cillian Murphy’s fans have been awaiting the premier of Oppenheimer. The upcoming biographical thriller film revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer. He was the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. Fans are eager to witness Nolan bring his magic to the big screen and the anticipation around this movie is already evident. The film is shot completely in IMAX and will be available for screening in India as well. Tickets are already out and selling fast reported Hindustan Times. Brace yourself to gauge the craze of Oppenheimer because the stats are out.

On July 4, the advance booking for IMAX screens in India was opened. Already, over 10,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day of the film. The craze for watching Oppenheimer on the IMAX screen is taking over the fans. Despite being issued an A certificate in India and having a runtime of three hours, fans are not deterred. What’s more, there are still 16 days until the movie actually hits the theatres. That is a lot of waiting and then a long movie ahead. Yet, fans seem most eager to make sure they catch the biographical thriller on the big screen.

In case these figures weren’t enough to show you just how much people want to witness Nolan’s artistry, there is more. Hindustan Times has also reported that 22,500 tickets are already sold for the opening week of Oppenheimer. This is just for IMAX screens. It is important to note that there are currently only two multiplex chains that have these screens in the country. That is PVR and INOX.

The movie is based on the 2005 biography titled American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Alongside Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the movie will also witness a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. The movie will hit the theatres on July 21. It is also interesting to note that the movie is set to release on the same day as another highly anticipated movie Barbie the live-action movie. Fans are interested to witness the magic of two completely different genres coming to the big screens at the same time.