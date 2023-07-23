Oppenheimer Overpowers Barbie In India on Day 2, Nolan Film Mints a Whopping Rs 17 Cr

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 2 India: Christopher Nolan is ruling the Indian box office and how this weekend! The ace filmmaker returned to the cinemas with his biographical thriller Oppenheimer and it seems the first pick of moviegoers in India. The film opened to a whopping Rs 13.50 crore in India and has only seen a rise on day 2, collecting Rs 17 crore. The film, headlined by Cillian Murphy, has beaten Barbie in India.

According to Sacnilk.com, the early eastimates of Oppenheimer adds up to Rs 17 crore. The day 2 total includes all languages collection. Meanwhile, the platform also noted that Barbie witnessed a rise on its day 2. Having opened at Rs 5 crore, the Margot Robbie starrer reports an early estimate collection of Rs 6.50 Cr in India.

In the US, Barbie is outperforming Nolan. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Barbie is expected to record a jaw-dropping $155 million opening weekend collection while Oppenheimer could conclude its opening weekend collections at $77 million in the US. The report added that the Barbenheimer weekend could emerge as the “fourth-biggest weekend of all time" in the US.

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie inspiration from the beloved Barbie fashion dolls, presenting a whimsical comedy within a fantasy setting. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others. Within the film’s narrative, Barbie and Ken experience the joys and challenges of living among humans after venturing beyond their perfect pink Barbie world. This exploration exposes them to new adventures and possibilities.

As for Oppenheimer, the Nolan film is based on the life of physicist Dr J. Robert Oppenheimer who was the brainchild behind the atomic bomb that was used in the World War II against Japan. The film is being talked about for the stellar cast line up which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh.