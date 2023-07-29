Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Makes a BIG Blunder In His Blockbuster Movie? Netizens Debate

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer released last week and is currently creating waves across the globe. The revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. While fans have been praising the film, an eagle-eyed viewer spotted a major blunder in one of the most important scenes from the film.

In that particular scene, Cillian’s character Robert J Oppenheimer, in seen delivering a speech, post the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings. The crowd is seen cheering for him with US flags on their hands. The factual error was that, the flags in the scene didn’t look era-appropriate. A Twitter user named, Andrew R Craig shared a screen grab and wrote, “It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945.”

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh— Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) July 21, 2023

However, several users felt that Nolan using inappropriate flag for the scene was a deliberate move. Since Oppenheimer focuses on the physicist’s personal life and his state of mind, post the bombings, so the director wanted to covey his scattered memory. A Twitter user wrote, “It was done intentionally. Because colored scenes were from Oppenheimer’s perspective which is his present day’s memory that was after the 50-star flag was established.

However, the new findings on the factual errors in the film have now sparked a whole new debate on social media. But, this has not prevented Oppenheimer from earning the cult status, already. Several netizens are now debating on the same. Oppenheimer released on July 21.

Earlier, Murphy had opened up about the first call he got from the director to know that he will play the role of Oppenheimer. “Phone call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer was unforgettable. It’s 20 years since I first met Chris, but even at that point, I was a fan, because I had seen Memento and Insomnia,” said the actor, whose first encounter with Nolan was auditioning for Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, a part which ultimately went to Christian Bale.