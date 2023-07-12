Oppenheimer First Reviews Call Christopher Nolan Film 'Incredible' But 'Women Are Badly Served'

Oppenheimer hosted its world premiere in Paris and the first reactions are praising the to the Christopher Nolan film. Directed by the Oscar-award winning filmmaker, Oppenheimer revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. The film is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

The initial reactions have landed on Twitter, with many journalists lauding Nolan and the cast. So much so that many believe the film and its stars stand a chance to sweep all the awards during the upcoming awards season. Total Film’s deputy editor Matt Maytum said that Oppenheimer left him ‘stunned.’ “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow.”

Telegraph film critic Robbie Collins confessed, “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else." Addressing the massively talked-about sex scene, Collins added, “For all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one.”

Lindsey Bahr of Associated Press said that Oppenheimer is a ‘spectacular achievement in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved.’

TV journalist Simon Thompson also said that the stars have delivered award-worthy performance. “#Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking,” he tweeted.

While The Sunday Times writer Jonathan Dean was also praise for the film, he confessed that there was one thing about the film that did not impress him: “The women are badly served."

The downside? The women are badly served - Emily Blunt only once gets out of her stressed mother role. But it’s straight into my Nolan top three, alongside Memento & The Prestige— Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) July 11, 2023

Here are a few other reactions:

OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 11, 2023

OPPENHEIMER is one of if not Nolan’s best work. And that comes from a huge Nolan admirer. I’ve see it twice. Impeccable immersive filmmaking of the highest order. Cillian Murphy gets the role he deserves. In love with Downey’s work. This one demands your attention.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 11, 2023

I’m ready for a full on awards season for @RobertDowneyJr. His work in OPPENHEIMER is STELLAR and the reminder we didn’t need that he’s one of our best actors and movie stars. Also SR. should have been nominated so there’s that.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 11, 2023

Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21. The film clashes with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s Barbie.