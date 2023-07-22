Oppenheimer: Fresh Controversy Erupts Over Bhagavad Gita Scene In Christopher Nolan's Film; Report

One of Hollywood’s biggest movies hit theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer. According to reports, the movie has earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages. It had sold close to 1.30 lakh tickets for its first day across the same cinema hall chains. While many people went to see the movie and the shows have been running houseful, a fresh controversy has erupted around Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus owing to a certain scene that involves recitation of Bhagwad Geeta.

On Saturday, Uday Mahurkar from Save Culture Save India Foundation issued a statement where he expressed that the said scene has hurt religious sentiments. He also urged I&B ministry to take action. His statement read, “It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing attack on Hinduism. A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse."

MOVIE OPPENHEIMER’S ATTACK ON BHAGWAD GEETAPress Release of Save Culture Save India Foundation Date: July 22, 2023 It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing… pic.twitter.com/RmJI0q9pXi — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) July 22, 2023

The statement continued, “A divine gift to human civilisation by Bhagwan Sri Krishna, the Bhagwad Geeta, is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism. Geeta has been the inspiration for countless sanyasis, brahmcharis and legends who live a life of self-control and perform selfless noble deeds. One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the movie with this scene."

Further, requesting the regulatory body to investigate and take action, the statement concluded by stating, “We are living in a very polarised world. So this should be investigated by I & B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished. As observed by Union I & B Minister Anurag Thakur ji recently and even courts in last couple of years, the entertainment we get is insensitive to the cultural and moral sentiments of masses. Masses are forced to remain helpless recipients of repeated attacks on their foundational values as content-makers get free hand to spend millions in making and promoting morally inappropriate, even disgusting stuff , in name of creativity. There is already a growing dissatisfaction against this. The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, the I & B Ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future."

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

News18 Showsha’s review of Oppenheimer reads, “With Oppenheimer, Nolan makes a statement that humanity is capable of destroying every ounce of life with its curiosity and inventions. The statement is disturbing yet so relevant and powerful in today’s context, and will keep you thinking long after the film ends."