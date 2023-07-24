Oppenheimer Indian Fans Shocked Over Nude Florence Pugh 'Covered' In Black Dress During Sex Scene

Oppenheimer had two sex scenes and it seems like both were edited for the Indian audience. Oppenheimer’s sex scenes were one of the most talked about moments of the film before the film’s release. The buzz was strong since this was the first time that Christopher Nolan was filming a sex scen(s) for his film. Oppenheimer features two intense sex scenes, both featuring Cillian Murphy’s Dr Robert J Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock. On Friday, July 21, when the film released in India, many noticed that both the scenes were modified for the Indian viewers.

While the first scene appeared to be cut short, with Florence Pugh’s bare back blurred out in a very obvious way, not many noticed the massive modification that happened in the second scene. A few eagle eyed fans noticed that a nude Florence covered in a ‘black dress’. Many believe that it was ordered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but there is no evidence/statement to confirm their claims.

The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for florence pugh black dress in #Oppenheimerflawless ‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m1gw5nUcZj — Ganesh (@lekkala_tweets) July 23, 2023

Oppenheimer has also come under fire in India after a sex scene featured the Bhagavad Gita. On Saturday, Uday Mahurkar from Save Culture Save India Foundation issued a statement where he expressed that the said scene has hurt religious sentiments. He also urged I&B ministry to take action. His statement read, “It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing attack on Hinduism. A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse."

“The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, the I & B Ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future," a portion of the statement read.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is doing impressive business in India. According to Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer has collected Rs 31.75 crore in India on its opening weekend.