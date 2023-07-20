Oppenheimer Review: Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr Deliver Awards-Worthy Performances

Oppenheimer review: “These things are hard on your heart," says J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in one of the most crucial scenes in the film and it somehow sums up most parts, if not all, of Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan is returning to the theatres with Oppenheimer, a biographical thriller based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Any film that has a stamp of Nolan on it is bound to create curiosity and hype. With Oppenheimer, the hype is not just around the filmmaker returning with a film set against the background of war but he is also brought some of the best Hollywood actors under the same roof.

I vividly remember the film’s announcement news. The mere thought of seeing stars such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek come together was exciting. Having witnessed them on the big screen now, I can say that Oppenheimer is an experience and not just a film.

Oppenheimer is based on the life of the acclaimed American theoretical physicist, also known as the father of the atomic bomb, and the events that led to the formation of the Manhattan Project, a US government program, to secretly build and test an atomic bomb.

With the film, Nolan explores Oppenheimer’s life from two perspectives. While the coloured lenses are the events he has narrated, the black and white scenes are the events reported in the media. The film kicks off establishing both the sides, planting a metaphor that all is either black or white when it comes to records and media reports, the books or biographies will always have more shades to tell.

Taking this metaphor forward, Nolan takes us through the highs and lows of Oppenheimer’s life that not only revolve around building the bomb (which goes on to serve as a metaphor later on) but also the impact it had on him, his political view points and more. With Oppenheimer, Nolan makes a statement that humanity is capable of destroying every ounce of life with its curiosity and inventions. The statement is disturbing yet so relevant and powerful in today’s context, and will keep you thinking long after the film ends.

Nolan intertwines science and his passion for cinema as though they are long lost lovers and he is the only cupid who can bring them together. The visuals, best experienced on an IMAX screen, are mesmerising courtesy of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. Nolan also uses sound and silence to make a lasting impact, much like he did with the almost silent film Dunkirk.

Musician Ludwig Göransson has created music that elevates several scenes and even haunt you at certain points of the second half of the film. Nolan is able to escalate the growing tension of the climax with ease thanks to Göransson’s powerful music.

As for the story, the film introduces us to Oppenheimer, the scientist, but doesn’t delve deep into his disturbed and emotionally troubled mind. I wish the film explored aspects of his inner turmoil a little more.

The film is also better in the second half, as compared with the first. Owing to the rough water it sails to get to the point of the film, an average non-Nolan fan could get a little lost in the plot in the first half. However, the second half picks up and boy, it made me hoot and cheer at certain points. Despite the film being over three hours long, Oppenheimer’s fast pace doesn’t let you have a boring moment.

Oppenheimer’s strongest element is Cillian Murphy. It is evident that the international actor has surrendered himself to Nolan’s vision, bringing the haunting personality to life. While he delivers a flawless performance throughout the movie, my favourites are when his thoughts and the science around him overtakes the voices in the room. The anxiety and the guilt which engulfs him slowly creeps under your skin and makes you empathies for him.

Matt Damon shines in the film. Playing the role of Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Matt delivers a subtle but powerful performance. His on-screen rapport with Cillian is entertaining and you’d find yourself craving for more of them together. Another star that is outstanding in the film is Robert Downey Jr. RDJ sheds his Marvel mantle and goes back to his acting roots to deliver a stellar, Oscar-worthy performance.

While several factors work in Nolan’s favour, one thing did stick out like sour thumb. The film under-utilises the women. Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh are given such pivotal roles in the film but are reduced to limited scenes appearance. Both of them are given two crucial scenes that give the film a new turn but it ends with that. Rami Malek is also underused. He appears in an extended special appearance rather than a major role.

Bottom line: Oppenheimer is not perfect but offers a fascinating concoction of filmmaking, science and unusual storytelling, something that I would enjoy a second round of. It wouldn’t be surprising if Oppenheimer sweeps all the awards at the awards seasons, including the Oscars.