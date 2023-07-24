Oppenheimer Sex Scene Featuring Bhagavad Gita To Be Removed? Anurag Thakur Allegedly Takes Action

Oppenheimer sparked controversy with one of its sex scene. Several Indians have accused Christopher Nolan of hurting religious sentiments after a Bhagavad Gita was included in a sex scene. The scene drew massive flak online and many voiced their objections. It is now been reported that the backlash has caught Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s attention and he has ‘demanded absolute accountability’ from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A source told ANI that Thakur has ‘directed the filmmakers’ to remove the scene and warned that “stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie." It is also reported that the minister has expressed his “displeasure over the CBFC’s failure to safeguard the interests of the public, emphasizing that such negligence cannot be overlooked." The report added that the board members involved in the approval of the scene and movie will be held responsible.

The report comes shortly after Uday Mahurkar from Save Culture Save India Foundation issued a statement expressing that the scene has hurt religious sentiments. He urged I&B ministry to take action. His statement read, “It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing attack on Hinduism. A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse."

Oppenheimer is a biopic depicting the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist behind the world’s first atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek. The film has recorded an impressive opening in India. According to Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer has collected Rs 31.75 crore in India on its opening weekend.