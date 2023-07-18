Oppenheimer Ticket Sold at Rs 2,450 In This Indian City, 3 AM Shows of Nolan Film Almost Housefull

Booking for Oppenheimer in India have opened and seats are fast filling. The Christopher Nolan movie has a strong buzz in India and its clash with Barbie is adding to the hype. It has been reported that the film has sold over 2 lakh tickets in India alone. While tickets cost different prices in different cities in India, the costliest ticket in the country costs Rs 2,450 (excluding taxes) and it is sold out.

The expensive ticket is being sold in Mumbai, for a night show on the first day of the film’s release in PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai. Surprisingly, the whole row is sold out. The show also offers tickets at Rs 1,800 and the tickets for the same are also almost sold out.

It was previously reported that Oppenheimer will have shows at 3 am. It has now been revealed that the IMAX shows begin as early as 12:01 am in Mumbai and the seats for the same are almost sold out. Many IMAX theatres in Mumbai are also offering shows 3 and 3:30 am, 7:30 and 8 am.

About Oppenheimer:

Directed by the Oscar-award winning filmmaker, Oppenheimer revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The film is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Who is in Oppenheimer?

While Cillian Murphy takes on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt stars as Katherine “Kitty" Oppenheimer, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife, who is also a biologist and botanist with a focus on radiation effects. Florence Pugh has been roped in to portray the role of Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist with whom Oppenheimer had a relationship during his time as a professor and continued to see after his marriage. Robert Downey Jr plays the role of Lewis Strauss, the antagonist.

Oppenheimer Duration:

The Christopher Nolan film is about 3 hours long.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21.