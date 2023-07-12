Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt To Take A Break From Acting For Daughters

With its starry cast, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has kept audiences on the edge even before the film’s release. Now, as it releases on July 21, one of its leading actresses Emily Blunt has revealed that she is on a break from the big screen. The actress, on July 10, was featured on Bruce Bozzi’s podcast called ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’, wherein she revealed that she is stepping away from acting to spend time with her daughters Hazel and Violet. Emily revealed that her oldest daughter will turn 10 next year, so she feels to be around them more before they touch the double digits of age.

Emily Blunt revealed, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits”. A Quiet Place star explained how she feels it’s crucial for her to attend to her children’s needs. Emily added that she “felt” it in her bones that she wishes to be around her daughters “for a good stretch.” The actress continued further, “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

The big revelation came just a few days ahead of her upcoming highly anticipated film Oppenheimer. In Christopher Nolan’s directorial, she will be seen essaying the role of Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of Robert Oppenheimer, essayed by Cillian Murphy. The war drama movie is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy, which is the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer. This year, the Oscar-nominated director is coming to Hollywood A-listers including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr, among others.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was last seen in Hugo Blick’s series The English. Apart from Oppenheimer, she will soon be seen in David Yates’s crime drama Pain Hustlers opposite Chris Evans. Emily also has David Leitch’s action drama The Fall Guy in her pipeline, wherein she will share the screen space with Ryan Gosling.