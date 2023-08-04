Orlando Bloom, David Harbour's 'Gamer To Racer' Story To Screen Soon; Deets Inside

British motorsports racing driver Jann Mardenborough is an alum of the GT Academy which provides skilled players of the popular video game, Gran Turismo, a chance to compete in professional car racing with Nissan. Jann is touted as one of the most successful drivers to emerge from the program. His “pedal-to-the-metal" story is now being made into a movie.

Sony Pictures took to its Indian Instagram handle to announce the project. They shared a poster of the film with the caption, “Fasten your seatbelts, adventure seekers. Sony Pictures’ inspiring sports adventure #GranTurismoMovie - based on a true story, is thundering into cinemas on August 25, in English & Hindi! Witness the pedal-to-the-metal saga of Jann Mardenborough - a gamer who became a real-life racecar driver! And get ready for exclusive screenings starting August 18 for racing fans and gaming enthusiasts."

A statement from the makers read, “Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe in the lead), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour) and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom)."

“Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within," the statement added. The tagline of the film reads, “Based on the true story of an impossible dream."

Directed by ​Neill Blomkamp, the ensemble cast features David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou. Produced by Sony Pictures, the “inspiring sports adventure" will be released in Indian cinemas, including IMAX and 4DX screens, on August 25 this year in English and Hindi. The makers have also announced that there will be exclusive special screenings from August 18 onwards for racing fans and gaming enthusiasts.