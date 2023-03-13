CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Will Smith Slap; India to Create History; Deepika, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Twin in Black

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: India is set to dominate the 95th Academy Awards as RRR song Naatu Naatu, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers are nominated.

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST

Los Angeles

Oscars live updates: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Will Smith slap; Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Deepika Padukone at the 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Hollywood superstar Will Smith’s slap last year as he kicked off the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have arrived on the red carpet, where their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Oscars. The Bollywood actress will present an Academy Award to a winner. . Read More

Mar 13, 2023 06:18 IST

Oscars live 2023: Sofia Carson performs 'Applause' on stage

Actor-singer Sofia Carson performed Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ (nominated for best original song) live on the Oscars stage.

Oscars live 2023: Sofia Carson performs 'Applause' on stage

Mar 13, 2023 06:10 IST

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis has won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress

Mar 13, 2023 06:04 IST

Oscars live: Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Oscars live: Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor

Mar 13, 2023 06:01 IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Jimmy Kimmel takes dig at Will Smith

Host Jimmy Kimmel takes a jibe at Will Smith’s Oscar slap saying, “If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award.”

Oscars 2023 live updates: Jimmy Kimmel takes dig at Will Smith

Mar 13, 2023 05:58 IST

Oscar awards 2023 live: Priyanka Chopra sends her wishes to nominees

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended her best wishes to all the nominees of the 95th Oscars.

Mar 13, 2023 05:52 IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Pinocchio wins best animated feature

The first Oscar of the night goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature.

Oscars 2023 live updates: Pinocchio wins best animated feature
Image courtesy: The Academy/Twitter
Mar 13, 2023 05:49 IST

Oscars live updates: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson on stage

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on the Oscars stage to present Best Animated Feature award.

Oscars live updates: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson on stage

Mar 13, 2023 05:38 IST

Academy Awards live updates: Jimmy Kimmel begins the ceremony

The 95th Academy Awards begin with host Jimmy Kimmel congratulating the first time nominees.

Academy Awards live updates: Jimmy Kimmel begins the ceremony

Mar 13, 2023 05:31 IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Deepika Padukone arrives on red carpet

Deepika Padukone has arrived on the Oscars red carpet, looking absolute gorgeous in an off-shoulder black gown.

Mar 13, 2023 05:25 IST

Oscars live updates: Ram Charan, Upasana look mesmerising

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who are expecting their first baby together, arrived hand-in-hand at the 95th Academy Awards. Upasana looked stunning in a white saree.

Oscars live updates: Ram Charan, Upasana look mesmerising

Mar 13, 2023 05:20 IST

Academy Awards live updates: Naatu Naatu singers share excitement

Ahead of their live performance on the Oscars stage, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava share their excitement on the Academy Awards red carpet. “You are going to see the recreation of Naatu Naatu from the original film live on stage,” the singers shared on the red carpet.

Mar 13, 2023 05:15 IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Anupam Kher congratulates team RRR in advance

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has extended congratulations to team RRR in advance for its song Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated at the 95th Oscars.

Mar 13, 2023 05:06 IST

Oscars live updates: RRR trio sets the internet on fire

RRR star director SS Rajamouli poses with Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they gear up to attend the 95th Academy Awards, where their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.

Oscars live updates: RRR trio sets the internet on fire

Mar 13, 2023 05:04 IST

Oscars live updates: Is Ram Charan doing film with JJ Abrams?

Ram Charan has finally clarified on the Oscars red carpet that he is not doing a movie with JJ Abrams, but is definitely in the talks for other Hollywood projects.

Mar 13, 2023 04:55 IST

Academy Awards live updates: Jr NTR makes stylish entry in black

RRR star Jr NTR has made a stylish entry to the 95th Academy Awards, where his film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.

Academy Awards live updates: Jr NTR makes stylish entry in black

Mar 13, 2023 04:49 IST

Oscars live updates: Ram Charan looks dashing in black

RRR star Ram Charan looks dashing in a black ethnic outfit as he arrives for the 95th Academy Awards, where his film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.

Oscars live updates: Ram Charan looks dashing in black

Mar 13, 2023 04:46 IST

Academy Awards live updates: 'Global Star Ram Charan' trends on Twitter

‘Global Star Ram Charan’ has become top Twitter trend ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. Ram Charan’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the 95th Oscars.

Academy Awards live updates: 'Global Star Ram Charan' trends on Twitter

Mar 13, 2023 04:36 IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Naatu Naatu singers arrive at event

Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have arrived at the 95th Oscars, looking dashing in ethnic kurta pajama.

Oscars 2023 live updates: Naatu Naatu singers arrive at event

Mar 13, 2023 04:33 IST

Oscars live updates: Deepika Padukone slays in black for Academy Awards

Deepika Padukone looks insanely gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar to a winner.

Oscars live updates: Deepika Padukone slays in black for Academy Awards

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Hollywood superstar Will Smith’s slap last year as he kicked off the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have arrived on the red carpet, where their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Oscars. The Bollywood actress will present an Academy Award to a winner.

India has a strong presence at the Academy Awards this year, with many from the film industry performing, presenting, or being nominated for an award. Apart from Naatu Naatu, Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann’s ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) is a regional language (Gujurati) film that was chosen as India’s Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards but it didn’t make the cut.

Jimmy Kimmel, who anchored the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, is returning to host the 95th Oscars. Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu will be performed live onstage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Apart from that, Rihanna will perform her single ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the Oscars stage. David Byrne, Son Lux, and actress Stephanie Hsu will perform ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform a moving rendition of ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman.

This year, A24’s multiversal film Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nominations at the Academy Awards with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is followed closely behind by Martin McDonagh’s drama The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which each scored nine nominations.

The 95th Academy Awards will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The live streaming will begin at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).

