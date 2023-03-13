Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Will Smith Slap; India to Create History; Deepika, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Twin in Black

Live now
Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Hollywood superstar Will Smith’s slap last year as he kicked off the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have arrived on the red carpet, where their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Oscars. The Bollywood actress will present an Academy Award to a winner. . Read More
Actor-singer Sofia Carson performed Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ (nominated for best original song) live on the Oscars stage.
Jamie Lee Curtis has won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Host Jimmy Kimmel takes a jibe at Will Smith’s Oscar slap saying, “If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended her best wishes to all the nominees of the 95th Oscars.
The first Oscar of the night goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature.
Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on the Oscars stage to present Best Animated Feature award.
The 95th Academy Awards begin with host Jimmy Kimmel congratulating the first time nominees.
Deepika Padukone has arrived on the Oscars red carpet, looking absolute gorgeous in an off-shoulder black gown.
Finally spotted our lady in black! Deepika Padukone at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BVHmreD9Q9
— ilika s thapa (@ilikasrivastava) March 12, 2023
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who are expecting their first baby together, arrived hand-in-hand at the 95th Academy Awards. Upasana looked stunning in a white saree.
Ahead of their live performance on the Oscars stage, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava share their excitement on the Academy Awards red carpet. “You are going to see the recreation of Naatu Naatu from the original film live on stage,” the singers shared on the red carpet.
Best Original Song nominees Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith talk about performing “Naatu Naatu” from #RRR at tonight’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N661tGJISx
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 12, 2023
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has extended congratulations to team RRR in advance for its song Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated at the 95th Oscars.
Congratulations in advance to team @RRRMovie for #NatuNatu ! Jai Ho! 🙏😍🇮🇳 #GutFeeling #Oscars
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 12, 2023
RRR star director SS Rajamouli poses with Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they gear up to attend the 95th Academy Awards, where their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.
Ram Charan has finally clarified on the Oscars red carpet that he is not doing a movie with JJ Abrams, but is definitely in the talks for other Hollywood projects.
I asked RRR star Ram Charan about his movie’s superfan JJ Abrams and all the meetings he’s been talking about a big Hollywood role: “Talks are happening,” he said, “but not with Mr. JJ yet. Please do pray for it!” pic.twitter.com/FXbQXg5nbh
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 12, 2023
RRR star Jr NTR has made a stylish entry to the 95th Academy Awards, where his film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.
RRR star Ram Charan looks dashing in a black ethnic outfit as he arrives for the 95th Academy Awards, where his film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated.
‘Global Star Ram Charan’ has become top Twitter trend ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. Ram Charan’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the 95th Oscars.
Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have arrived at the 95th Oscars, looking dashing in ethnic kurta pajama.
Deepika Padukone looks insanely gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar to a winner.
India has a strong presence at the Academy Awards this year, with many from the film industry performing, presenting, or being nominated for an award. Apart from Naatu Naatu, Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann’s ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) is a regional language (Gujurati) film that was chosen as India’s Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards but it didn’t make the cut.
Jimmy Kimmel, who anchored the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, is returning to host the 95th Oscars. Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu will be performed live onstage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Apart from that, Rihanna will perform her single ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the Oscars stage. David Byrne, Son Lux, and actress Stephanie Hsu will perform ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform a moving rendition of ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman.
This year, A24’s multiversal film Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nominations at the Academy Awards with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is followed closely behind by Martin McDonagh’s drama The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which each scored nine nominations.
The 95th Academy Awards will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The live streaming will begin at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).
