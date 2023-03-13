SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved what it set out to by winning a trophy at the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original Song category. MM Keeravani surpassed big names in music like Lady Gaga and Rihanna by taking the prestigious award home for the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu from RRR. Soon after, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages pouring in from celebs and fans around this proud moment.

Actresses like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra shared the proud moment on social media, expressing their joy at India’s win.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement. She shared a picture of the glorious moment and captioned it with,

“Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh(with party whistle emojis)".

Priyanka Chopra posted the winning clip on her Instagram stories and penned, “Yesss @rrrmovie 🇮🇳🙏 @mmkeeravani". The actress can also be heard hooting and clapping for the historic Oscars win.

Rana Daggubati who played the antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali also shared the moment on his Instagram stories. He wrote,

“#RRR(with fire emojis) What a moment(fire and party whistle emojis)".

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted out, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!"

Kangana Ranaut was also ecstatic about RRR’s win. She penned a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle that read, “Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏"

Ram Charan’s father and South Mega Star Chiranjeevi had this to say about Naatu Naatu sweeping the Oscars, “NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! 👏👏👏👏👏 And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli 😍😍😍#Oscars95."

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities irrespective of the industry they hail from have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

