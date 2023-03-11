Oscars 2023: BTS' Jungkook to Steven Spielberg; A Look at RRR's Biggest International Fans

Just like its name Rise Roar Revolt, SS Rajamouli’s RRR came, saw and conquered. Turning out to be the biggest film in the Indian Cinema, the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer stands tall for making the world groove to its tunes. Rajamouli made the world wait for five long years, after the sequel of his Baahubali franchise, and he truly didn’t disappoint as RRR is currently eyeing Oscars 2023.

Making India proud, RRR continues to witness standing ovations from international celebrities and cinema experts from across the globe. The latest one to join the long list of RRR fan following is South Korean singer and BTS’ Jungkook. Let’s take a look at the top celebrities who praised SS Rajamouli’s directorial.

BTS’ Jungkook

Recently, the BTS member deactivated his Instagram account and went live on Weverse, wherein he was seen enjoying and vibing to RRR’s Naatu Naatu. Leaving the ARMY thrilled, Jungkook in his latest live session was seen moving to the tunes of MM Keeravani’s piece of work.

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life pic.twitter.com/6S7amWdspZ— Elysia⁷ (@reniitae) March 3, 2023

Steven Spielberg

Back in January, Rajamouli couldn’t believe that he just met the “god” of filmmaking, Steven Spielberg. His pictures truly spoke a thousand words. Soon after Rajamouli’s brief meeting with Spielberg at the Oscars party, the director duo caught over a video call to discuss their passion for filmmaking. During the call, Spielberg said that RRR was an “outstanding” film. Spielberg said, “I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy.”

James Cameron

Do you remember the time when Rajamouli had his fan-boy moment with “the great” James Cameron, at Critics Choice Awards? Of course, how can we forget? Rajamouli’s RRR bagged Best Foreign Language Film, and the Avatar director couldn’t stop singing praises of the period drama. Rajamouli shared a picture on his Instagram account, wherein the two can be seen engrossed in the conversation. While sharing the picture he wrote, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended it to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I am on top of the world… Thank you both.”

Jessica Chastain

Interstellar star and Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain in January gave a shout-out to the movie. The actress said she enjoyed Rajamouli’s directorial to such an extent that watching it was nothing less than “a party.” Jessica wrote on her Twitter, “Watching this film was such a party.” Responding to Jessica’s tweet, the official Twitter page of RRR wrote, “Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy.”

Nathalie Emmanuel

Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise. Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…Also, the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was (Kiss emoticon) “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman.”

Meanwhile, RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday. It will be competing with songs such as Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

