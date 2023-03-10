Oscars 2023: Date, Time, Presenters and Everything You Need To Know About The 95th Academy Awards

Winning an Oscar for any director, filmmaker or even an actor can be the pinnacle of their career. It is one of the most anticipated events for film fanatics all over the world. 2023, which marks the event’s 95th edition, will be no different. Many talented actors, directors, and films have been nominated this year, and the fans are eager to find out the winners.

This year, India also received three nominations at the Oscars, which makes this a significant year for Indian cinema. Also, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as one of the presenters. Ahead of the Academy Awards, here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, including the date, location, performers and where to watch the Oscars live in India.

Where will the 95th Academy Awards take place?

The Oscars 2023 will be held at the Dolby Theatre, a live-performance auditorium in the Ovation Hollywood shopping mall and entertainment complex in Los Angeles’ Hollywood district (LA).

When and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards?

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, and will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. The live streaming will begin at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).

Movies are dreams you can never forget.Come celebrate the dream makers at the 95th Oscars🎥#Oscars95Streaming on March 13, 5:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/UaZmse9Tif— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 6, 2023

Who will host the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, who conducted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, will return to host the Oscars in 2023.

Who will present at the Oscars 2023?

The Academy unveiled the initial list of presenters for the 95th Oscars on March 2, 2023. Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaa, and Donnie Yen are on the list.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

The second group of presenters include Danai Gurira, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elizabeth Banks, Antonio Banderas, John Cho, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver.

Who will perform at the 95th Academy Awards?

During the show, Rihanna will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga will also rock the stage with her ‘Hold My Hand’ performance from Top Gun: Maverick. Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will sign MM Keeravani’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. The ‘In Memoriam’ performance will be delivered by Lenny Kravitz.

What are the award categories?

The Oscar awards will be given out in 23 categories such as directing, acting, music, costume, design, editing, and makeup and styling.

Read all the Latest Movies News here