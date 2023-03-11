Oscars 2023: From RRR to Deepika Padukone, All You Need To Know About India's Presence At 95th Academy Awards

This year, India has a strong presence at the Academy Awards, with many from the film industry performing, presenting or being nominated for an award. The prestigious awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Oscars also play a significant role in bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. Be it documentary or song, Indian films have bagged nominations across various categories this year. Ahead of the awards, let’s take a look at the Indian presence at the Oscars 2023.

Indian nominations at the Academy Awards

India has been nominated for three Oscars this year. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is nominated in the Best Original Song category, marking India’s first nomination in this category. The film was a worldwide sensation, winning numerous awards, including a Golden Globe Award.

‘All That Breathes’ by Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at the Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone will be the third Indian to present awards at the Oscars, following model Persis Khambatta, who played Lieutenant Ilia in ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ in 1980, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2016.

Deepika Padukone will join the list of actors including Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B Jordan, Zoe Saldana, Questlove, and Donnie Yen.

Indian performance at the Oscars

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will play ‘Naatu Naatu’ live at this year’s Academy Awards. Actor and comedian Lilly Singh will be co-hosting the official Oscars pre-show and mingling with celebrities on the red carpet.

Suriya casts vote as a committee member

South Indian actor Suriya cast his vote as a member of The Academy Awards for the upcoming Oscars 2023. He even shared a picture on social media where he announced that he has finished voting for the Oscars. Suriya is the first Tamil actor to be invited to join the Academy, and his fans have reacted positively to the news.

