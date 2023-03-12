Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani is 'Confident' About RRR's Potential to Win, Wants 'India to Pray for Us'

With a few hours left for the Academy Awards 2023, all eyes are set on the three Oscar nominees from India- RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated under the Best Original score for Naatu Naatu, pictured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes has bagged a nomination in the Documentary Feature category whereas Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is nominated under the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Now, before the award ceremony, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani said he is confident about their win. He told ETimes, “We’ve spoken about this (bringing home the Oscars) every time Naatu Naatu has won an American award during the last three months. Now we are hours away from the event. And I feel the same way: I am confident. Naatu Naatu has the potential to win. It’s not vanity. I know my abilities as a composer and I know how good or bad each composition is. I think I’ve done well in Naatu Naatu.”

He added, “The Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj will be performing the song live on stage. Lauren Gottlieb will dance to the song.” The composer concluded, “I want India to pray for us.”

The Oscars 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, viewers can watch the prestigious award live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 13 at 5.30 a.m. The show will also be available on their official YouTube channel. Viewers can also get regular updates from The Academy’s official Twitter account.

Read all the Latest Movies News here