Besides red carpet events or promotional tours, it is the airport that has now become a major fashion runway for celebs to flaunt their fashionable sensibilities. Whatever the style may be, it is the comfort that takes the centre stage when it comes to Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s traveling wardrobe. From tracksuits, lazy girl t-shirts, and kurta sets, the Pathaan actress never fails to experiment while choosing her airport look, and this time she went for a geeky yet comfy style statement.

On Friday morning, Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport; she flew to Los Angeles for Oscars 2023. The actress has been honoured with the opportunity to be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

The actress is a fan of elongated jackets and oversized blazers, and once again she did not fail to incorporate the chic element into her fashion pick. She chose a black turtle neck top which was layered with a black oversized blazer. The layered-up look was finished with blue bell-bottom denim. When it came to accessories, Deepika chose black statement heels, a matching purse, and geeky round glasses. With mid-parted sleek hair left loose, the Gehraiyaan fame shared an infectious dimpled smile as she walked inside the airport premises.

In the video that surfaced online, Deepika Padukone was seen getting out of her car as her actor-husband Ranveer Singh also came to see her off at the airport. While the video did not show a complete glimpse of Singh, it was visible that the actor was seated inside his car. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Besides Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove among others are also in the list of Oscars presenters. While Deepika was announced as a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards, she shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “#oscars #oscars95." Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.

Just days ago, Deepika Padukone hit the headlines for serving up an attention-worthy style statement at the Paris Fashion week. She enjoyed the front row merits at the Louis Vuitton event and upped the ante in a full-sleeve fitted leather jacket dress. With lace tights that peeked from under knee-high boots, she chose a black statement purse as an accessory. But what added drama to her style was her smokey eye-makeup and curly hairstyle. Take a look at it below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s latest release Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan has been soaring great highs at the box office. She has multiple projects lined up for her including Project K alongside Prabhas and Disha Patani. She has also joined hands with Hrithik Roshan for yet-another high-octane action flick titled Fighter. Meanwhile, her reported feature in Ayan Mukerji’s astraverse is also much-anticipated. She will seemingly essay the role of Amrita aka Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the second installment of the fantasy film franchise.

