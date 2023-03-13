Oscars 2023: History has been made as singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform RRR’s blockbuster song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. The hit Telugu song, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the spotlight, becomes the first ever Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars and the powerful performance ensured it would be a visual no one would forget for years to come!

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who sang the original track for SS Rajamouli film, brought the tunes of M. M. Keeravani to the global platform and made India proud. Putting their best foot forward, Sipligunj and Bhairava had the audience seated at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, dance on their seats. The duo was joined by American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb on stage.

Naatu Naatu has made history to become the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed at the Oscars 20223 but also be nominated. The song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, has been nominated for Best Original Song. The RRR song competes with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Apart from Naatu Naatu, India has had a memorable year at the Oscars with Shaunak Sen’s directorial All That Breathes receiving a nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film and Kartiki Gonsalves directed The Elephant Whisperers nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

If that wasn’t enough, Suriya and Deepika Padukone also made India proud with their contributions at the Oscars this year. The Tamil actor was named as one of the Oscar committee members of the 95th Academy Awards with Soorarai Pottru star also given the right to cast his vote this year. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone turned presenter, making her the third Indian to present an award at the Oscars after model Persis Khambatta, who also was seen in Star Trek: The Motion Picture as Lieutenant Ilia in 1980 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2016.

Read all the Latest Movies News here