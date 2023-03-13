Oscars 2023: RRR Makes India Proud as Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song, MM Keeravani Rejoices

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The electrifying composition was picturised on the lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR alongside Olivia Morris. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the to accept Best Original Song trophy as the crowd cheered for them. Keeravani said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars." He then sang the next few lines, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my families. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Earlier in the night, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipliganj performed Naatu Naatu live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the performance to the audience, who gave it a standing ovation.

Prior to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani, in a press interaction, had said that he is confident about RRR. He told ETimes, “We’ve spoken about this (bringing home the Oscars) every time Naatu Naatu has won an American award during the last three months. Now we are hours away from the event. And I feel the same way: I am confident. Naatu Naatu has the potential to win. It’s not vanity. I know my abilities as a composer and I know how good or bad each composition is. I think I’ve done well in Naatu Naatu.”

Besides RRR, India had two other representatives at the Oscars - All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. The Elephant Whisperers bagged a trophy as well - in the Best Documentary Short Film category - making it two wins for India at this year’s Oscars.

The nation’s presence at the prestigious awards became grander as Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned up as one of the presenters alongside prominent celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Zoe Saldana, Michael B Jordan, Questlove, and Donnie Yen. Additionally, director Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show was also chosen as India’s official Oscar entry this year, however, it failed to bag a nomination. Undoubtedly, the Oscars 2023 will be a memorable event for Indians.

Read all the Latest Movies News here