SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the Oscars 2023 after the film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. While India is celebrating the big victory, a video has now surfaced on social media which has left many upset and disappointed.

The viral video shows how SS Rajamouli and his team cheered loudly after Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson announced Naatu Naatu as the winner in the Best Original Song category. Rajamouli was also joined by his wife and two others while Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Jr NTR were not with them. After the winner’s announcement, Rajamouli and those with him can be seen walking toward the stage in the video. Watch:

However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and asked why Rajamouli and his team were sitting right at the end, near the exit. “This back is where @ssrajamouli is seated while #DeepikaPadukone is seated in front. Sheesh !! This is insulting," one of the Tweets read. “It’s a disgrace why RRR team is sitting at back,” a comment on The Hollywood Reporter’s post read. “How do you place them at the very back if you know they’re going to win?” a third comment read.

Simple question.. why tf was #DeepikaPadukone sitting in the front while @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan were not seated in front. She is not even nominated and neither is she even remotely associated with the movie. Insulting. watch the video#Oscars #RRR #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/gVOg24CGmY— Earthly (@joshhawley666) March 13, 2023

For the unversed, it was Deepika Padukone who introduced Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Award ceremony. She described the song amid loud hooting and a cheering audience and said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

