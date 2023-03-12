Oscars 2023: Where To Watch RRR's Naatu Naatu Performance Live at the 95th Academy Awards

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is unstoppable! The film, which broke several records and gained worldwide acclaim shortly after its release, is set to captivate everyone at the Oscars 2023. The chart-topping song Naatu Naatu received a nomination for the Best Original Song category. It is nominated along with songs by Rihanna and Lady Gaga. The Academy also announced that Naatu Naatu will be performed live on the Oscars stage. Ever since the announcement was made, fans are super excited. Here is when and where you can enjoy the live performance.

Where and when to watch the Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars?

The Oscars 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, viewers can watch the prestigious award live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 13 at 5.30 a.m. The show will also be available on their official YouTube channel. Viewers can also get regular updates from The Academy’s official Twitter account.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

India at the Oscars

India has a strong presence at the Academy Awards this year, with many from the film industry performing, presenting, or being nominated for an award. Apart from Naatu Naatu being nominated for the Best Original Song category, India has received many other nominations.

Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann’s ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) is a regional language (Gujurati) film that was chosen as India’s Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards but it didn’t make the cut.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars alongside prominent celebs such as Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Zoe Saldana, Michael B Jordan, Questlove, and Donnie Yen.

Who will perform at the Oscars?

Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipliganj will perform Naatu Naatu live on stage at the Oscars 2023. Along with RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Rihanna will perform her single Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the Oscars stage. David Byrne, Son Lux, and actress Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform a moving rendition of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman.

