Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Calls RRR 'Bollywood Movie' In His Monologue and Fans Are Furious

Jimmy Kimmel is receiving flak from Indian fans after he called RRR a Bollywood film. Kimmel doubled up as the host of Oscars 2023 and during his monologue, he brought up RRR. While fans were thrilled to see that the film is recognised from the word go at the Academy Awards, they were instantly taken aback when he called it a Bollywood film.

“This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage," he said before dubbing RRR as a Bollywood film. Fans took to Twitter to slam the Oscar host.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars 2023 monologue here:

Fans reached out to him and pointed out that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Tollywood film.

I don’t need to hear Jimmy Kimmel incorrectly call RRR a bollywood movie. What I I need is to see GDT do the Naatu— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 13, 2023

every single person who knows anything about RRR when Jimmy Kimmel referred to RRR as Bollywood pic.twitter.com/jpsNMgQKBl— Ashley 🌈✨ (@Xx_Ashley28_xX) March 13, 2023

Call me a party pooper but if host Jimmy Kimmel says #RRR is a Bollywood movie, I ain't taking these goras seriously. Happy for Keeravani & Rajamouli, they deserve the recognition but I'm not going over the moon.2000 - Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon2023 - RRR#Oscars #Oscar2023— R.🍑 (@innsaei_07) March 13, 2023

not even 15 minutes in and jimmy kimmel called rrr bollywood ugh— arool 🇦🇷🇲🇦 (@uh_rool) March 13, 2023

Did Jimmy Kimmel just call Naatu Naatu a Bollywood song ?! … Let’s get it right tonight - TOLLYWOOD * song KTHXBYE #Oscar2023 #Oscars— Natasha Kathi-Chandra💙 (@KNatashaChandra) March 13, 2023

RRR isnt bollywood movie 😭 oh god i hate jimmy kimmel for a reason— ╰ ayuuuuuuuuu⁷ ╮🇮🇳 (@_DevAkshi__) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, RRR made history at the Oscars. The film won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu not only became the first ever Telugu song to have won an Oscar but also become the first song from the industry to be performed at the Academy Awards. The live performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the house down at the Oscars, with the duo and the performers received a standing ovation.

