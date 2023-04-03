Overseas Rights Of Prabhas Starrer Salaar Sold For Record Amount: Reports

After the massive success of the KGF franchise, it seems like director Prashanth Neel is going to give another mega-blockbuster with Salaar. The Prabhas-fronted movie has already created quite a buzz among the movie goers. The highly anticipated movie will have a pan-India release later this year.

Now, a few reports claim that the film has already generated crores of rupees even before its release. According to reports, Salaar’s overseas rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 90-100 crore. If this comes true, Salaar will set a new record among south movies for bagging a huge deal for its overseas rights. And this is going to be yet another Prabhas starrer movie to have grabbed a massive amount for its overseas rights.

Earlier, the overseas rights of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, were reportedly sold at Rs 70 crore. The filmmaker’s magnum-opus RRR also secured a deal of Rs 68 crore for the overseas rights, according to reports.

A Twitter account wrote, “Prabhas’s Salaar overseas rights sold in the range of 90-100cr! All-time record for any Indian film overseas. The King of overseas is back with a bang!”

#Prabhas's #Salaar Overseas Rights Sold In The Range Of 90-100Cr!! ALL-TIME RECORD for Any Indian Film In Overseas.King Of Overseas is Back with a Bang

This news has left the Prabhas fans overjoyed. A user wrote, “Salaar overseas rights sold for around 90-100+ cr. Prabhas is a " Lottery" for producers & directors. Roar of the king!”

#Salaar overseas rights sold for around 90-100+ crs #Prabhas A " LOTTERY" for producers & directors ROAR OF THE KING

Another wrote, “The Overseas Rights Of Prabhas’ Salaar were acquired for almost 100cr by Phars Film. Creating an all-time Indian record by a huge margin. Overseas Ka Baap!”

The Overseas Rights Of #Prabhas's #Salaar were acquired for Almost 100CR By Phars Film CREATING AN ALL-TIME INDIAN RECORD BY A HUGE MARGIN Overseas Ka BAAP

A few reports also claim that for the OTT and theatrical release rights of Salaar, many large-scale deals are underway.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty created many box office records. Perhaps the filmmaker aims to achieve the same feat with Salaar as the high-octane action drama is expected to leave the audience in awe.

Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The Telugu action drama is backed by Vijay Kiragandur’s banner Hombale Films. The movie will be released in multiple languages of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

