Pa Ranjith Pens A Note Lauding Maamannan, Urges Udhayanidhi Stalin To ...

Maamannan, written and directed by Mari Selvaraj was released on June 29. The film opened to positive reviews among critics while it received mixed reviews from the audience. A section of the audience is terming Maamannan a propaganda film, while others are appreciating the work of the cast and crew. Tamil director Pa Ranjith watched the film and has given his thoughts about the film on Twitter on Monday. The director lauded the work of Mari and also urged actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin to curb the discrimination that exists in his political party.

In a long tweet, Pa Ranjith wrote that the film Mamannan vividly portrays caste-based disparities inflicted on the members of the Schedule Cast Legislative Assembly, a political party whose principles are social justice.

“What exactly is the power of constituency MLAs? Why are people afraid to voice their problems? What is the reason for the silence from the social justice speaking parties? Are they properly recognized, empowered and represented? Proof that Maamannan. Truly a great actor, producer and minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin who deserves great praise will be aware of caste discrimination which is still a big challenge in the DMK party, and let’s hope that he will start the work to eliminate it through this film,” he wrote in Tamil which is loosely translated to English.

He continued and praised Mari Selvaraj and said, “Hats off to Mari Selvaraj, Vadivelu and crew who made Mamannan through the lives of Arundhathiya people like Potti Bagadai, Veerai, Ondiveeran a huge success!”

Udhayanidhi responded to the tweet and thanked Pa Ranjith for highly praising the film and said that caste oppression and inequality should be eradicated not only within the organisation but also within any party.

Stalin also mentioned that whenever a government takes charge, it has enthroned “social justice” in the form of laws and programs and is constantly fighting on the political level. “Our club president is also continuing this work in the Anna-Kalaignar way,” he added in Tamil.

“Starting from Parashakti to Mamannan, we have been continuously promoting social justice in art forms. It is a century-long struggle for equality against a thousand-year-old Sanatana. Even an unfinished struggle,” Stalin wrote in Tamil in a long tweet.

He also said, “This change can be made by constantly interacting with people along the way. We will all travel together towards that.”

Coming back to Maamannan, the film revolves around the character of Maamannan, portrayed by Vadivelu, a Dalit MLA from Kasipuram and his son Adhiveeran, fondly called Veeran essayed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, Koushik Mahata, Raveena Ravi, and Amir Ali Shaik are seen in prominent roles.