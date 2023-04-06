Pak Bowler Naseem Shah Proposes to Urvashi Rautela in Viral Video, Says 'Dulhan Ready...'

Young Pakistani pace sensation Naseem Shah has taken the internet by storm as he seemingly proposed to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela at a public event. In a video, which has now gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms, we can see Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah sending her a marriage proposal.

In the video, Naseem hinted that he would be ready for marriage as long as the “dulhan (bride) is ready." Interestingly, Naseem had earlier claimed that he didn’t know who Urvashi Rautela was after the Bollywood actress shared a fan-made video on her Instagram story featuring the Pakistan cricketer. Urvashi was seen in the stands during the two India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2022.

Fans are going berserk after seeing the video and also teasing Urvashi by tagging her former rumoured boyfriend, Rishabh Pant. “Rishabh nahi to Naseem hi naseeb mein chalega," one user wrote. Another one commented, “Rishabh Pant ka kya hoga?" However, a section of netizens pointed out that the video was “heavily edited".

During a media interaction last year, when a reported had asked Naseem about Urvashi Rautela, he smiled and said, “I only focus on my match."

“Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," Naseem had said.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela had been linked with Rishabh Pant in the past. It was reported that the things got ugly between the two and they decided to part ways.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News