Palak Muchhal Birthday: Naiyo Ladga to Kaun Tujhe, Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PALAK MUCHHAL: Palak Muchhal is a playback singer who has mesmerized audiences with her soulful voice. Palak Munchhal began her singing career merely at the age of four. She has lent her voice to numerous chart-topping hits and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry.

From romantic ballads to peppy dance numbers, Palak’s versatile voice has brought to life a variety of emotions through her music. From Kaun Tujhe to Meri Ashiqui to Prem Ratan Dhan Pay, Palak Muchhal has given us a melodious list of songs. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most popular songs that have captured the hearts of music lovers across the country.

Naiyo Ladga

Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan has sung this song for Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Set in the beautiful valleys around Leh and Ladakh, the romantic

This song from the 2016 movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a beautiful romantic number that has been sung by Palak Muchhal. The song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, and the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir. Palak’s soft and melodious voice adds a touch of sweetness and perfectly captures the emotions of the song. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This title track of the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo sung by Palak Muchhal and Sonu Nigam was a huge hit. The song has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and the lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil. Palak was awarded BIG Star Most Entertaining Singer (Female) for this soulful track. Chahun Main Ya Naa

Palak Muchhal sang this romantic song from the 2013 movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor Aashiqui 2 along with Arijit Singh. The music was composed by Jeet Gannguli and the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil. The song became a fan favourite for its soulful melody and meaningful lyrics. Teri Meri Kahaani

The popular track that topped the charts was a romantic duet by Arijit Singh and Palak from the 2015 Bollywood film Gabbar Is Back featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The music was composed by Chirantan Bhatt and the lyrics were penned by Manoj Yadav. Jumme Ki Raat

Palak Muchhal sang this foot-tapping song from the movie Kick along with Salman Khan and Mika Singh. The song was a hit among fans for its energetic beats and catchy lyrics.

