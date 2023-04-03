Palak Tiwari Answers If She Is Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, Says 'Love Can Never...'

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan parked dating rumours last year when they were snapped together by the paparazzi. In a recent interview, Palak talked about the same and maintained that her prime focus is her work only as of now. She called their dating reports ‘rumours’ and added that it is a crucial time for her professionally.

“Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that," Palak told The Times of India.

For the unversed, Palak and Ibrahim sparked dating rumours last year after the two were snapped together when Shweta Tiwari’s daughter ended up hiding her face from the paparazzi. Later they also attended a concert together in Mumbai.

However, this is not the first time that the Bijlee Bijlee fame has talked about rumours of dating Saif Ali Khan’s son. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’.

“We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will soon be marking her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Ibrahim is also reportedly shooting for his acting debut currently.

