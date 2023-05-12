Palak Tiwari Believes That She Never Stood A Chance In Television, Says, 'I Got A Lot Of Offers But...'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now the actress has made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before her film debut, the young star kid enjoyed a massive fan following and often makes headlines with her whereabouts. In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari who is the daughter of famous television star Shweta Tiwari shared why she chose not to become a TV actor despite it being easy for her to venture into that domain.

Speaking with Mastiii, Palak explained that she could have never made it big on television. The actress stated, “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV. Movies for me was comparatively a bit difficult to enter, but in TV, my mom has a legacy. So that was very easy for me, I got a lot of offers. But I didn’t want to do it.”

In a different interaction with Bombay Times, Palak Tiwari had recalled the struggles of her mother before emerging as a TV star. She had told the portal, “My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started."

top videos

She added, “So she really understands to not take anything for granted because it doesn’t come easily. People aren’t born with a silver spoon. And I think what I find very commendable about my mom is that she realized that this is not the life that I want for any of my future generations, and she ensured that. And my grandmother, though she couldn’t provide for my mom, did the next best thing for her to back her up in every way that she knew."

Speaking of Palak Tiwari’s debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film finally released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.