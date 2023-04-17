Palak Tiwari Reveals Mom Shweta's Reactions to Ibrahim Dating Rumours, Says 'She Sends Links and Asks...'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now the actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before her film debut, the young star kid enjoys a massive fan following and often makes headlines with her whereabouts. Not just that, the actress often gets mired in dating rumours, especially with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan.

Speaking of her link-up rumours, Palak recently told ETimes about how her mom and actress Shweta Tiwari reacted to the news. The young debutant revealed that her mom often gets ‘apprehensive’. “She often wonders, ‘Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?’. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like ‘Who is this or where did this come from? ‘And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There’s nothing going on, because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother and me,” she shared.

Palak also added that her mom doesn’t cross-question her. “We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely,” she added. Palak shares a close bond with her mom. Time and again, the duo dish out major mother-daughter goals with their social media posts and stories.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

