Salman Khan Has Rule Against Women Wearing Plunging Necklines on Set, Reveals Palak Tiwari, Says 'Koi Bhi Ladki...'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and spilled some tea about her experience working with Salman Khan on the set of Antim: The Final Truth (2021), where she assisted filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. According to Palak, Salman had a strict dress code for women on set.

Palak made her debut in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video, Bijlee Bijlee, last year. She’s all set to step into Bollywood with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others.

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak, who’s on a promotional spree, shared a tidbit about working with Salman from the sets of Antim. She revealed that Salman had a specific rule for women’s attire on his set. Palak said, “I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

In response to why there were such rules in place for women, Palak explained that Salman is a “traditionalist" who believes in “protecting" his girls. She revealed, “Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Salman’s next, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revolves around two younger siblings must wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached, but he’s ageing and still a bachelor.

