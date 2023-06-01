Hold Your Breath! Palak Tiwari Is Simply Gorgeous In Black As She Vacays In Maldives

Palak Tiwari’s social media is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops her gorgeous pictures online, leave her fans completely stunned. On Thursday too, the Bijlee Bijlee fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of clicks from her recent visit to Maldives.

In the photos, Palak can be seen posing in a black swimsuit. She left her tresses open and ditched accessories. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. “Gorgeous," one of the users wrote while several others dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Lately, Palak Tiwari has been sharing several pictures from her Maldives vacation. Earlier this week, she shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a yellow crop top paired with white baggy pajamas. Prior to this, Palak also shared hottest-ever pictures in a stylish blue colour swimsuit.

Palak Tiwari’s Maldives vacation comes a month after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on April 21, the film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

In a recent interview with Mastiii, Palak explained that she could have never made it big on television. “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV," she said.